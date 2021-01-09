Tony Romo will reportedly call Bears-Saints playoff game from home

CBS will have to get creative this weekend when broadcasting the playoff game between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints.

Tony Romo will be unable to travel to New Orleans to call the game in person due to COVID-19 protocols. Subsequently, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Romo will call the game remotely from Dallas while Jim Nantz broadcasts from New Orleans. This possibility was floated earlier in the week as well.

Essentially, CBS is emulating what ESPN did when Kirk Herbstreit tested positive for COVID-19. That broadcast went out without a hitch, and if you didn’t actually see the image of Herbstreit broadcasting from home, you likely wouldn’t have known it.

Romo is one of the most popular broadcasters in sports. After missing Week 17’s broadcast due to COVID-19 protocols, there was no way he was going to miss out on calling a playoff game.