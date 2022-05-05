 Skip to main content
Charles Woodson has funny response to Tom Brady’s tuck rule admission

May 5, 2022
by Grey Papke
Charles Woodson giving a speech

Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Former Las Vegas Raiders player Charles Woodson speaks before the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Woodson does not seem to impressed with Tom Brady’s latest “tuck rule” admission.

Woodson had a brief but amusing response to Brady once again bringing up the infamous play that many believe helped kickstart the New England Patriots’ dynasty. The question was simple: “This what we doing, Brady?”

Woodson was reacting to a video Brady had posted in which he admitted that the apparent fumble in that 2002 playoff game may have actually been a fumble. That play has haunted Raiders fans for year, not to mention Woodson, who was responsible for the play.

The play had a huge impact on Brady’s legacy, as he himself has admitted. It may have impacted Woodson’s, too. No wonder he’s not feeling much better about Brady’s commentary.

