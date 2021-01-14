Urban Meyer, Jaguars reportedly looking to finalize deal

Urban Meyer appears to be on the verge of becoming the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that Meyer and the Jaguars are in “advanced talks” about finalizing a head coaching contract after they met again on Wednesday. Meyer is said to be very interested in the job and is not considering any other offers. The two sides are optimistic about finalizing a deal this week.

Meyer has reportedly also received interest from the Los Angeles Chargers, but apparently he is not considering any potential offer from them.

The Jaguars have the top overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, which means Trevor Lawrence is almost certainly going to be their next quarterback. That may be one of the reasons the Jacksonville job appeals to Meyer, as he has reportedly been enamored with Lawrence for quite some time.

There were indications that Meyer was having some doubts about taking the Jaguars job, but that may have been more about contract negotiations than anything. The three-time national champion is said to be seeking a massive salary, though it would not be a surprise if Jaguars owner Shad Khan lets him name his price.

Meyer is considered to be one of the greatest college coaches of all time, but he has no NFL coaching experience. It will be interesting to see how he transitions to the pro game.