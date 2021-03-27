Chase Daniel joining Chargers to back up Justin Herbert

Chase Daniel’s remarkable career as an NFL backup quarterback is taking him out west.

The veteran has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers that will see him back up and mentor Justin Herbert, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Veteran QB Chase Daniel is signing a one-year deal with the Chargers, per source. Deal has $1.5 million in guarantees remaining from his contract with the Lions. Daniel reunites with his former coaches Brandon Staley and Joe Lombardi and will mentor Rookie-of-Year Justin Herbert. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 27, 2021

Teams still value what Daniel brings, as evidenced by this somewhat bizarre rumor from earlier in March. Herbert is firmly established as the Chargers’ starter, but Daniel is obviously viewed as a safe option who can also help Herbert in a backup role and step into a worst-case scenario if he has to.

If we’re still scoffing at Daniel, the new contract will take his career earnings as a backup quarterback over $38 million. Nice work if you can get it.