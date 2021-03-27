 Skip to main content
Chase Daniel joining Chargers to back up Justin Herbert

March 26, 2021
by Grey Papke

Chase Daniel

Chase Daniel’s remarkable career as an NFL backup quarterback is taking him out west.

The veteran has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers that will see him back up and mentor Justin Herbert, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Teams still value what Daniel brings, as evidenced by this somewhat bizarre rumor from earlier in March. Herbert is firmly established as the Chargers’ starter, but Daniel is obviously viewed as a safe option who can also help Herbert in a backup role and step into a worst-case scenario if he has to.

If we’re still scoffing at Daniel, the new contract will take his career earnings as a backup quarterback over $38 million. Nice work if you can get it.

.

