Everyone had the same reaction to Chase Daniel trade report

A report on Sunday that the Detroit Lions were looking to trade Chase Daniel was met with similar reaction from many.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Lions were having trade talks involving their backup quarterback. Schefter said that Daniel is regarded as a perfect mentor for young quarterbacks.

Lions have had trade discussions with other teams regarding their backup QB Chase Daniel, per sources. Daniel has been considered an ideal mentor for young QBs, something he learned from Drew Brees during their time together in New Orleans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2021

Daniel has gone 178/261 for 1,694 passing yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in his entire NFL career. He will count for $5.3 million against the salary cap in 2021 and $5.75 million in 2022. Those seem like hefty numbers for not much to get out of Daniel, which led to the reactions.

If Brad Holmes can get literally any draft pick for Chase Daniel, I will be very happy. https://t.co/f1JRGPewOt — Tony Dombrowski (@tonydombrowski) March 8, 2021

If Brad Holmes gets ANYTHING at all for Chase Daniel, with that contract, he is an immediate legend. https://t.co/JDqbzb5Brg — Patrick DeVito (@TheLionsMan) March 8, 2021

This is not meant as a slight on Chase Daniel but anybody who trades anything for Chase Daniel should be fired imo. https://t.co/NpKrpFSuva — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) March 8, 2021

Getting literally anything for Chase Daniel would be a win. Even a conditional 7th. Lions need day three picks this year, and they're gonna offload him anyway. https://t.co/0LON5M2Em0 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 8, 2021

We share the same reaction. The Lions trying to get a return for Daniel is admirable, but it’s probably not a very realistic expectation.

There was a time when Daniel wanted to be a starter, but it’s pretty clear he’s a career-backup quarterback.