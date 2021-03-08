 Skip to main content
Everyone had the same reaction to Chase Daniel trade report

March 7, 2021
by Larry Brown

Chase Daniel

A report on Sunday that the Detroit Lions were looking to trade Chase Daniel was met with similar reaction from many.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Lions were having trade talks involving their backup quarterback. Schefter said that Daniel is regarded as a perfect mentor for young quarterbacks.

Daniel has gone 178/261 for 1,694 passing yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in his entire NFL career. He will count for $5.3 million against the salary cap in 2021 and $5.75 million in 2022. Those seem like hefty numbers for not much to get out of Daniel, which led to the reactions.

We share the same reaction. The Lions trying to get a return for Daniel is admirable, but it’s probably not a very realistic expectation.

There was a time when Daniel wanted to be a starter, but it’s pretty clear he’s a career-backup quarterback.

