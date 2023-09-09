Chase Young reportedly still not ready to return for Commanders

Chase Young barely played in 2022 as he continues to try to come back from his ACL tear in 2021, and the star pass rusher is still not ready to play at the start of 2023 due to a different issue.

Young is not expected to play in Sunday’s season opener against Arizona, according to Ben Standig of The Athletic. The Washington Commanders standout is dealing with a neck injury, and may not be ready to go until Week 3.

Young’s health has been a consistent issue since 2021. His ACL tear cost him half of that season and almost all of 2022, and it played a big role in the Commanders’ decision not to pick up his fifth year option. This latest injury is just bad luck, but it underlines the concerns the organization has about him at this point.

Young collected 7.5 sacks and won AP Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020. He is still trying to recapture that form.