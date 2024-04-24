Renderings of Bears’ proposed new stadium go viral

The Chicago Bears have extremely ambitious plans for their proposed new lakefront stadium.

The Bears released several artist renderings of what their proposed new stadium might look like. The entire complex is very impressive and includes 14 acres of park space and athletic fields for the public, with the intended goal of community use.

A world-class destination for a world-class city. Introducing initial designs for a new lakefront stadium. #StadiumForChicago — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 24, 2024

A premier destination for the world’s biggest sports and entertainment events. #StadiumForChicago pic.twitter.com/9nQxVUnxvW — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 24, 2024

The renderings suggest the Bears and the city of Chicago would both have big plans for the new stadium. The art depicts the stadium being used to host both a Final Four and even a Super Bowl — both plausible goals for what will be an indoor venue, unlike Soldier Field.

A lot of Bears fans will simply be relieved to see the team staying in the city proper. The team had, at one point, threatened to move into the suburb of Arlington Heights, but ultimately did come to an agreement to stay in the city.

The Bears still have work to do before they can realize their vision of the $3.2 billion facility. The franchise is asking for over $1 billion in investment from the state, which will have to be approved by the Illinois legislature.