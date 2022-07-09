Bears reveal their plans for Soldier Field

There has been some talk recently about the home of the Chicago Bears undergoing an expensive renovation, but apparently that is not going to happen.

Crain’s Chicago Business reported this week that a Chicago mayoral committee was prepared to recommend that the city explore the possibility of adding a dome to Soldier Field to “make the facility more attractive to potential users.” That and other upgrades would cost an estimated $400 million-$1.5 billion. The Bears say that is not the plan, however.

Rather than renovate their existing stadium, the Bears are looking to build a new one on a piece of property they purchased in the Arlington Heights suburb of Chicago. The team said as much in a statement that was released on Friday.

“The only potential project the Chicago Bears are exploring for a new stadium development is Arlington Park,” the Bears said. “As part of our mutual agreement with the seller of that property, we are not pursuing alternative stadium deals or sites, including renovations to Soldier Field, while we are under contract.”

The city of Chicago wants to get more use out of Soldier Field, which opened in 1924. Rather than helping to accomplish that goal, the Bears are looking to move out of downtown Chicago. It sounds like the team and city may have a lot to work through in the coming months.