Chiefs DB responds to Bengals’ Arrowhead Stadium nickname

Some of the Cincinnati Bengals’ talk prior to Sunday’s AFC Championship has certainly caught the attention of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bengals went viral on Wednesday after their “Burrowhead” nickname for Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium went public. Naturally, word quickly got back to the Chiefs about that nickname.

Chiefs safety Justin Reid was asked about the comment on Wednesday, and he offered something of a warning to Cincinnati’s players.

Justin Reid on the Burrowhead video from Mike Hilton "I think we all saw it…we are gonna let our play on the field speak for us" — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) January 25, 2023

“I think we all saw it,” Reid said. “We are gonna let our play on the field speak for us.”

Reid has certainly learned his lesson after getting publicly admonished over his own comments about the Bengals earlier in the season. He is not taking the bait this time, though he most certainly has this filed away.

Burrow has only played at Arrowhead Stadium once in last year’s AFC title game, though he is 3-0 career against the Chiefs. If he can make it four in a row, the nickname is going to stick.