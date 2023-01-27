Chris Jones has funny response to Bengals’ trash-talk

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals, and they have taken one particular bit of trash talk to heart.

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones spoke to the media Friday and closed his press conference by embracing the Bengals’ nickname for Arrowhead Stadium.

#Chiefs DT Chris Jones ends his press conference: "See you all at Burrowhead Stadium." pic.twitter.com/cRob95zRaK — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 27, 2023

“See you all at Burrowhead Stadium,” Jones told the media as he left the podium.

That is the nickname Bengals players have given Arrowhead Stadium after last year’s AFC title game upset. It has certainly served as bulletin-board material for Kansas City, and their players have not hidden that they took notice of it.

The Chiefs have given the Bengals some material of their own, but the stadium nickname has been the big talking point in terms of trash talk. The response from the Chiefs players says plenty about how they’ve taken it.