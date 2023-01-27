 Skip to main content
Chris Jones has funny response to Bengals’ trash-talk

January 27, 2023
by Grey Papke
Chris Jones smiles

Jan 27, 2020; Miami, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs player Chris Jones is interviewed during Super Bowl LIV Opening Night at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals, and they have taken one particular bit of trash talk to heart.

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones spoke to the media Friday and closed his press conference by embracing the Bengals’ nickname for Arrowhead Stadium.

“See you all at Burrowhead Stadium,” Jones told the media as he left the podium.

That is the nickname Bengals players have given Arrowhead Stadium after last year’s AFC title game upset. It has certainly served as bulletin-board material for Kansas City, and their players have not hidden that they took notice of it.

The Chiefs have given the Bengals some material of their own, but the stadium nickname has been the big talking point in terms of trash talk. The response from the Chiefs players says plenty about how they’ve taken it.

