Chiefs bettors suffer ugly beat on final play against Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs fans who bet on their team’s spread for Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Houston Texans could not have suffered a worse beat.

The Chiefs led the Texans 23-12 and had possession with 15 seconds left at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Bettors who laid money on the Chiefs’ -9.5 spread looked like they would be able to cash out soon.

But instead of punting to keep the score where it was, Kansas City had punter Matt Araiza run back into Kansas City’s own end zone for a safety.

The Chiefs take a safety and changes their lead from 11 to 9 😳 23-14 ✅ pic.twitter.com/q8ZaHPknwO — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 19, 2025

Chiefs bettors may have used up all of their luck one series earlier. Kansas City linebacker Leo Chenal ever so slightly got a hand on a 35-yard field goal try from Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn to keep the score where it was.

NOT IN OUR HOUSE ❌ pic.twitter.com/30gF7HthVI — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 19, 2025

Saturday’s bad beat was a familiar story for the Chiefs this season. While Kansas City finished the regular season with an NFL-best 15-2 record, they had a 7-9-1 record against the spread. The Chiefs only had a +59 point differential for the season, which ranked outside the NFL’s top 10 during the 2024 campaign.

However, nothing tops the brutal beat Patrick Mahomes bettors were dealt in the Chiefs’ Week 3 contest against the Atlanta Falcons.