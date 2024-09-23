Patrick Mahomes bettors had incredibly bad beat vs. Falcons

Anyone who bet on Patrick Mahomes’ rushing total on Sunday unwittingly hopped on a wild roller coaster of emotions.

The Chiefs survived a Week 3 upset bid from the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

The line for Mahomes’ rushing yard total was set at 19.5 yards. The 3-time Super Bowl winner already had 30 going into the final minute of the game.

But after the Falcons’ questionable final play resulted in a turnover on downs, the Chiefs got the ball back with 51 seconds left.

Patrick Mahomes rushing yards prop was 19.5. He had 30 rushing yards before taking three knees to end the game of -5, -4 and -4 yards. Mahomes finished with 17 rushing yards. ❌pic.twitter.com/BgFL5ZH4oZ — John Ewing (@johnewing) September 23, 2024

Mahomes took a knee thrice to end the game. Unfortunately for anyone who took the over on his rushing total, Mahomes didn’t just immediately take the knee each time. He went further back for more negative yardage to burn extra seconds off the clock.

The Chiefs QB ended with 17 rushing yards, which was a borderline miracle for anyone who bet the under. But more importantly for Chiefs fans, Kansas City escaped with a 22-17 victory to stay undefeated in 2024.

There are always a handful of bad beats every NFL season. This one’s an early contender for worst of the year.