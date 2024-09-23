 Skip to main content
Patrick Mahomes bettors had incredibly bad beat vs. Falcons

September 22, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes about to take a knee against the Falcons

Anyone who bet on Patrick Mahomes’ rushing total on Sunday unwittingly hopped on a wild roller coaster of emotions.

The Chiefs survived a Week 3 upset bid from the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

The line for Mahomes’ rushing yard total was set at 19.5 yards. The 3-time Super Bowl winner already had 30 going into the final minute of the game.

But after the Falcons’ questionable final play resulted in a turnover on downs, the Chiefs got the ball back with 51 seconds left.

Mahomes took a knee thrice to end the game. Unfortunately for anyone who took the over on his rushing total, Mahomes didn’t just immediately take the knee each time. He went further back for more negative yardage to burn extra seconds off the clock.

The Chiefs QB ended with 17 rushing yards, which was a borderline miracle for anyone who bet the under. But more importantly for Chiefs fans, Kansas City escaped with a 22-17 victory to stay undefeated in 2024.

There are always a handful of bad beats every NFL season. This one’s an early contender for worst of the year.

