Chiefs give center Creed Humphrey huge extension

August 22, 2024
by Larry Brown
The helmet of the Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 27, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking Creed Humphrey higher, to a place where no center has seen.

The Chiefs are giving Humphrey a 4-year, $72 million contract extension. The contract includes $50 million guaranteed and makes Humphrey the highest-paid center ever.

Humphrey’s contract runs through 2028.

The 25-year-old was a second-round pick (No. 63 overall) by the Chiefs in 2021. He has not missed a game in his three seasons with the team, while being honored with a Pro Bowl selection the last two seasons.

Humphrey has received extremely high marks for his blocking. ESPN Stats & Information say that Humphrey has had the highest pass block win rate in the NFL (98.1 percent) since entering the league in 2021.

Given how much the Chiefs like to pass and whom their quarterback is, it’s no surprise the team wants to lock up the anchor of their offensive line.

Creed HumphreyKansas City Chiefs
