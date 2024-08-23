Chiefs give center Creed Humphrey huge extension

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking Creed Humphrey higher, to a place where no center has seen.

The Chiefs are giving Humphrey a 4-year, $72 million contract extension. The contract includes $50 million guaranteed and makes Humphrey the highest-paid center ever.

ESPN Sources: Chiefs and Pro Bowl center Creed Humphrey reached agreement on a four-year, $72 million extension, including $50 million guaranteed. Humphrey now becomes the highest-paid center in NFL history. Deal negotiated by Ken Sarnoff and Andy Simms of 1 of 1 Agency. pic.twitter.com/AooEM0HMwb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 23, 2024

Humphrey’s contract runs through 2028.

The 25-year-old was a second-round pick (No. 63 overall) by the Chiefs in 2021. He has not missed a game in his three seasons with the team, while being honored with a Pro Bowl selection the last two seasons.

Humphrey has received extremely high marks for his blocking. ESPN Stats & Information say that Humphrey has had the highest pass block win rate in the NFL (98.1 percent) since entering the league in 2021.

￼Since entering the league in 2021, Creed Humphrey has a 98.1% pass block win rate, the highest of any qualifying offensive lineman in the NFL, per @henrybuggy and @ESPNStatsInfo https://t.co/aqmdBdYKMU — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) August 23, 2024

Given how much the Chiefs like to pass and whom their quarterback is, it’s no surprise the team wants to lock up the anchor of their offensive line.