Chiefs CEO addresses Andy Reid retirement speculation

A wave of retirement speculation surrounded Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid before the team’s Super Bowl win last year. The speculation has lingered a bit throughout the summer, prompting Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt to address it on Sunday.

Hunt was asked if he felt that there was a chance Reid would retire soon.

The Chiefs CEO said he did not get that sense. Hunt said he hoped Reid would not retire “for a long time.”

Question today to Chiefs’ CEO Clark Hunt: “Do you have any feeling that Andy Reid is going to retire soon?”



Hunt: “I really don’t, and I hope I don’t for a long time.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2023

The Reid retirement story blew up right before the Super Bowl, but the coach said immediately after the game that he would be back. He admitted in March that he did not know how much longer he would keep coaching, but does not feel close to retiring right now.

Reid turned 65 in March and has shown no signs of slowing down. He is 117-45 as the coach of the Chiefs and has won a pair of Super Bowl titles.

