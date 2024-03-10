 Skip to main content
Chiefs make massive decision on Chris Jones

March 9, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Chris Jones smiles

Jan 27, 2020; Miami, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs player Chris Jones is interviewed during Super Bowl LIV Opening Night at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The long wait at the negotiating table is over for Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.

After failing to come to terms on an extension last season, Jones and the Chiefs have reportedly reached an agreement Friday on a 5-year contract with $95 million guaranteed. The deal will pay Jones approximately $32 million in average annual salary, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Jones’ camp tried to negotiate a long-term deal with the Chiefs last offseason. The 5-time Pro Bowler had initially held out from Chiefs’ training camp and eventually settled on a revised 1-year deal, essentially delaying the negotiation to this offseason.

The 29-year-old had his patience rewarded after helping Kansas City win their third Super Bowl over the last five seasons.

Jones tied defensive end George Karlaftis III for the team lead with 10.5 sacks. Jones also recorded 29 quarterback hits and 13 tackles for loss — both team-highs by a significant margin.

Jones recently caused a stir amongst Chiefs fans with a cryptic post on social media.

Some fans believed Jones had been hinting at a possible Chiefs extension on the horizon. With Jones’ new deal in place just days later, he very well may have been.

