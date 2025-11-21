Chiefs coach responds to criticism from Donald Trump

Kansas City Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub issued a blunt response to President Donald Trump’s recent criticism of the NFL’s new kickoff rule.

The league’s new kickoff rules, implemented for the 2025 season, prevent all special teams blockers from moving until the kickoff is fielded. It is intended to reduce injury risk to special teams players while allowing for more returns and fewer touchbacks. Trump derided them as “sissy” in September.

Toub, however, has a differing opinion. The veteran special teams coach said Trump was wrong, and was not shy about saying so.

“He doesn’t even know what he’s looking at,” Toub said. “He has no idea what’s going on with the kickoff rule. Take that for what it’s worth. And I hope he hears it.”

#Chiefs ST Coorinator Dave Toub responds to Trump criticizing the new kickoff rules.



He says, "He doesn't even know what he's looking at." pic.twitter.com/tPDPEgRA4G — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) November 20, 2025

Toub is regarded as one of the NFL’s most accomplished special teams coaches. He has been a special teams coordinator in the NFL since 2001, and joined the Chiefs in 2013 when Andy Reid took over that job.

Trump is highly unlikely to change his mind on the rule because of Toub’s comments. The league has not rushed to take his advice in the past when it was on offer.