Chiefs’ Frank Clark arrested for felony possession, had uzi in his Lamborghini

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Frank Clark was arrested on Sunday night in Los Angeles on felony possession of a firearm.

According to TMZ, Clark was driving in Los Angeles, Calif. and pulled over on a routine traffic stop. Police noticed an open duffle bag in his Lamborghini and saw it contained a firearm.

Clark was arrested and booked for felony illegal possession of a firearm. He was arrested a little after 9PM Sunday night and booked into jail by Los Angeles Police on Monday morning.

Clark was being held on $35,000 bail.

Clark was a second-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2015. The 28-year-old was traded to Kansas City prior to the 2019 season and has registered 14 sacks over two seasons with the Chiefs. He has made the Pro Bowl both years. Clark is entering the third year of a five-year, $104 million deal signed with KC.