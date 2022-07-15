Chiefs fail to reach long-term agreement with 3-time Pro Bowler

The Kansas City Chiefs were hoping to sign one of their best offensive linemen to a long-term extension this offseason, but the two sides will have to try again next year.

Friday marked the deadline for NFL teams to negotiate long-term deals with players who were given the franchise tag. The Chiefs applied the tag to Orlando Brown Jr. back in March, and the offensive tackle will have to play under it in 2022. Brown’s agent told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that the Chiefs offered a six-year contract, but it sounds like Brown’s camp felt the deal was too front-loaded.

#Chiefs franchise-tagged OT Orlando Brown Jr.’s agent, Michael Portner, tells me the sides weren’t able to reach a long-term deal. KC offered Brown the highest signing bonus and APY on 6-year deal, but Brown’s team decided there wasn’t enough security over the life of the deal. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 15, 2022

Brown will now earn $16.7 million this season if he signs the franchise tag offer.

We knew there was one potential obstacle in contract discussions between Brown and the Chiefs, but that did not end up becoming an issue.

Brown, 26, was acquired by Kansas City in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens last offseason. He played in 16 games and made his third consecutive Pro Bowl in his first year protecting Patrick Mahomes’ blind side.