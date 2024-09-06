Chiefs granted controversial key timeout in win over Ravens

The Kansas City Chiefs called a key timeout in their win over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night that apparently should not have been granted.

The Ravens were trailing 13-7 and had 2nd-and-goal with less than 10 seconds remaining in the first half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Feeling that their defense was out of position, the Chiefs called a timeout. The problem is it was defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo who sprinted toward the official and called the timeout.

As NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay explained, assistant coaches are not allowed to call timeouts. The timeout was granted anyway.

“He can’t do that. It has to be the head coach that comes down. … Nobody else can call a timeout on the sidelines except the head coach,” McAulay said.

“The HC is the only one who can call a timeout……unless you’re the Chiefs.” #BALvsKC

pic.twitter.com/JRJI6LucJE — Kellen “KellDawg” Sherman (@KShermanSports) September 6, 2024

It appeared that the official closest to Spagnuolo did not recognize the timeout, but an official who was further away whistled the play dead.

Kansas City’s defense was scrambling on the field before the timeout was called. Had the Ravens gotten the snap off, it is possible they would have scored a touchdown. Instead, they ended up settling for a field goal to cut the Chiefs’ lead to 13-10 at halftime. Kansas City won the game 27-20 in a thrilling finish.

The Ravens still had opportunities to win, and Lamar Jackson made one crucial mistake late that may have been the difference in the game. Still, John Harbaugh would have every right to ask the NFL why Spagnuolo was able to call a timeout.