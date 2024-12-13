Chiefs could get offensive weapon back before end of season

The Kansas City Chiefs already have the best record in the NFL at 12-1, and they could be looking even more dangerous in the future.

Hollywood Brown, who has been out the entire season due to a sternoclavicular injury, has been cleared to begin practicing with the team. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Brown could have his 21-day practice window opened by the team on Monday or Friday. That means Brown could return before the end of the regular season.

Sources: #Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown has received final clearance to practice, paving the way for him to play before the regular season ends. Brown, who is recovering from surgery to repair his SC joint, should have his window opened Friday or Monday. The team will be cautious. pic.twitter.com/3ikQcoAznl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2024

This development is a surprise based on the information that was provided earlier this year. Brown reportedly was going to miss the regular season due to his injury.

Kansas City’s offense could use the presence of Brown, who signed with the team in the offseason but got hurt in his first preseason game. Rashee Rice is out for the season, which led to the addition of DeAndre Hopkins, who has 30 catches for 357 yards and 4 touchdowns in 7 games with the team. Rookie Xavier Worthy is the team’s leading wide receiver with 38 catches for 448 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes is averaging 245.3 yards passing per game, which is the lowest mark of his career. Brown had over 1,000 yards receiving during the 2021 season with the Baltimore Ravens. He has averaged 50.6 receiving yards per game during his career.

During the team’s offseason program in April, Mahomes mentioned Brown as a teammate who had positively surprised him. The 3-time Super Bowl champion would probably love to begin throwing to Brown during games for the first time.