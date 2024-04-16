Patrick Mahomes shares which Chiefs WR has ‘surprised’ him

One Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver has caught the attention of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

On Monday, the Chiefs began phase one of their offseason workouts. While the first phase is mostly done virtually, Mahomes has once again spearheaded in-person workouts with a number of the Chiefs’ pass-catchers in his home state of Texas.

Mahomes recently spoke to the media and singled out one Chiefs wideout who has left him “pleasantly surprised” thus far: Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

Speaking to the media today, Patrick Mahomes said he's been "pleasantly surprised" by the route running of Hollywood Brown. Mahomes is once again running things in Texas during phase 1. 2-3 workouts a week in the AM, meetings virtually with coaches in the afternoon. I can't tell… — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 15, 2024

Kansas City signed Brown last month to help fix what had been a subpar Chiefs wide receiver room in 2023. The man already appears to have Mahomes’ seal of approval.

Brown was second among Arizona Cardinals receivers last season in catches (101) and receiving yards (574). He also led the Cardinals with four receiving touchdowns.

Kansas City may need Brown to step up more than initially anticipated given the legal trouble last season’s top wide receiver Rashee Rice finds himself in. Rice is facing several charges for his involvement in a multi-vehicle crash.

Rice led the team in receiving touchdowns (7) and was second in receiving yards (938) last season only behind Travis Kelce. Though Rice did surprisingly participate in Monday’s virtual workouts, his future with the Chiefs remains a huge question mark.

