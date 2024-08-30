Chiefs reveal Hollywood Brown’s status for Week 1

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown suffered a significant shoulder injury a few weeks ago, and it does not sound like he will be on the field in Week 1.

The Chiefs will host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night to kick off the 2024 NFL season. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Friday that he does not expect Brown to play in the game.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said WR Hollywood Brown, who injured his shoulder during Kansas City’s opening preseason game, is not expected to play Thursday night’s regular-season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. pic.twitter.com/KyM4dwdMUo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2024

Brown got hurt on the very first play of the Chiefs’ first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The speedy wideout caught a pass over the middle of the field and landed hard on his left shoulder. He exited the game, and the Chiefs later announced that Brown had been taken to a local hospital with a sternoclavicular joint dislocation.

Though he was quickly released from the hospital and cleared to return to Kansas City, a report said Brown could miss 4-6 weeks. If that timeline holds true, he may be sidelined for multiple games.

The Chiefs signed Brown to a 1-year deal in free agency. Kansas City is hoping for a bounce-back year from the 27-year-old after he had a career-low 574 yards and 4 touchdowns across 14 games with the Arizona Cardinals last season.

Brown likely could have signed a longer deal with another team in free agency, but one simple text message from Reid was partly what swayed the wideout to choose Kansas City.