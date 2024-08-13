Report reveals extent of Hollywood Brown’s shoulder injury

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown suffered a shoulder injury during Saturday night’s preseason game, and he is now reportedly in danger of missing Week 1.

Brown got hurt on the very first play of Kansas City’s exhibition game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The speedy wideout caught a pass over the middle of the field and landed hard on his left shoulder. He exited the game, and the Chiefs later announced that Brown had been taken to a local hospital with a sternoclavicular joint dislocation.

Though he was quickly released from the hospital and cleared to return to Kansas City, Brown is expected to be sidelined for a significant period of time. According to Jordan Schultz, Brown will miss 4-6 weeks. That puts him in danger of missing the first few weeks of the regular season.

#Chiefs WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is expected to miss four to six weeks with the sternoclavicular injury he suffered, per multiple sources. Opening night is three weeks from this Thursday night. KC opens up at home vs Baltimore and then Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/0lUx5mDfUP — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 13, 2024

The Chiefs signed Brown to a 1-year deal in free agency. Kansas City is hoping for a bounce-back year from the 27-year-old after he had a career-low 574 yards and 4 touchdowns across 14 games with the Arizona Cardinals last season.

Brown likely could have signed a longer deal with another team in free agency, but one simple text message from Reid was partly what swayed the wideout to choose Kansas City.