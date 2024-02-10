Chiefs announce news on Jerick McKinnon’s status for Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to get one of their most versatile offensive weapons back in time for the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs on Friday listed running back Jerick McKinnon as questionable for their Super Bowl showdown against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

All-Pro guard Joe Thuney (pectoral) and offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho (back) were officially ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Jerick McKinnon is questionable for Super Bowl LVIII. Joe Thuney and Prince Tega Wanogho (IR) are out. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 9, 2024

McKinnon is considered the Chiefs’ best receiving option from the running back spot. He played in just 12 games during the regular season due to his lingering groin injury. The 31-year-old has yet to suit up during the Chiefs’ current postseason run.

In 12 games played this season, McKinnon made 25 catches for 192 yards with 4 touchdowns. He also rushed for 60 yards and 1 touchdown on 23 carries.

McKinnon did his part to help the Chiefs during their Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He tallied 49 total yards from scrimmage — 34 yards rushing on 4 carries and 15 yards on 3 receptions.

While McKinnon is finally taking reps in practice again, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid considered it a “long shot” for the running back to play earlier this week. But the team is still leaving the door open for the possibility.