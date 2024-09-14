Big news emerges about Hollywood Brown

Some big news about Hollywood Brown emerged on Saturday.

Brown injured his shoulder on the very first play of his Chiefs’ first preseason game last month. The wide receiver missed the Kansas City Chiefs’ opener in Week 1 due to his injury. The injury requires surgery that will cause Brown to miss the rest of the regular season, according to a report from ESPN.

Chiefs wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who was placed on injured reserve Friday because of a shoulder injury that requires surgery, is not expected to play in the 2024 regular season, per sources.https://t.co/V5BbetDVCC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2024

Brown has a sternoclavicular injury and is expected to miss several months. However, some reports say he could be back in time for the postseason if the Chiefs qualify.

This is rough news for the Chiefs, who were hoping for big things from the receiver. KC signed Brown to a 1-year deal in free agency. The Chiefs were hoping for a bounce-back year from the 27-year-old after he had a career-low 574 yards and 4 touchdowns across 14 games with the Arizona Cardinals last season.

Brown’s best season came in 2021 when he caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards and 6 touchdowns while with the Baltimore Ravens.