 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, April 5, 2024

Chiefs bringing back key piece from Super Bowl roster

April 5, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
The helmet of the Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 27, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs on Friday agreed to a new deal with a key cog from last year’s Super Bowl-winning defense.

The Chiefs signed defensive end Mike Danna to a 3-year contract, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The deal is reportedly worth $24 million with $13 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs selected Danna out of Michigan in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The 26-year-old defensive end primarily served as a backup throughout his first three seasons.

The 4-year pro was elevated to a full-time starter opposite George Karlaftis III last season. In 16 games played, Danna recorded 6.5 sacks (4th on the team), 7 tackles for a loss (tied for 3rd), 13 QB hits (3rd), and 50 combined tackles.

Dana’s lone game missed was Kansas City’s Week 18 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He played in 74% of the Chiefs’ defensive snaps in 2023.

The Chiefs traded away one of their top defensive players last week. But keeping key defensive players like Danna and Chris Jones would likely go a long way in helping Kansas City pull off a three-peat next season.

Article Tags

Kansas City ChiefsMike Danna
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus