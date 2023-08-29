Chiefs get encouraging injury update on 1 Patrick Mahomes weapon

One of Patrick Mahomes’ weapons is on the verge of recovery from injury. Could he possibly get back on the field in time for the season opener against the Detroit Lions?

According to NFL Network insider James Palmer, there is “optimism” wide receiver Kadarius Toney could potentially be available as early as Week 1. Toney suffered a partial tear of his meniscus to begin training camp and has yet to resume football activities on the field.

Can #chiefs WR Kadarius Toney, who has missed all of training camp with a partially torn meniscus, actually play Week 1 vs the #lions? There’s some optimism. My report @nfltotalaccess on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ycpCcr4nS5 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 28, 2023

Mahomes and the Chiefs widely see Toney as a potential star wideout. Toney was considered the team’s top receiver before his injury to begin training camp.

The Florida alum was drafted by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. But after a tumultuous stint in the Big Apple, Toney was traded to the Chiefs before the 2022 NFL trade deadline.

Toney recorded just 14 receptions for 171 yards and 2 touchdowns in his seven regular season games for the Chiefs. However, he made an impression on his new teammates when it mattered most — the Super Bowl.

Toney made two key plays to start the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 57 that helped seal the Chiefs’ second ring in four seasons. He caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to give Kansas City a 28-27 lead with 12:04 to go. He then followed that up with a 65-yard punt return — a Super Bowl-record — that led to another TD shortly after.

Kadarius Toney with a massive punt return. 65-yards to the 5-yard line! The former #Giants 1st round pick had a touchdown earlier too.pic.twitter.com/l255p4yOI0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 13, 2023

The Chiefs are expecting big things out of Toney. It all starts with getting him back on the field for Week 1.