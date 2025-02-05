 Skip to main content
Former Chiefs Super Bowl champion sends awesome message ahead of free agency

February 4, 2025
by Larry Brown
Charvarius Ward
Charvarius Ward looks on

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Former Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champion Charvarius Ward sent an awesome message on Tuesday ahead of his free agency.

Ward, who has spent the last three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers but will be a free agent, shared a message showing how motivated he is for the 2025 NFL season.

“Whatever team I’m on next year gone get the best version of ME. I’m HUNGRY,” Ward wrote on X Tuesday.

The 28-year-old cornerback made the Pro Bowl with San Francisco in 2023 after having five interceptions and 23 passes defended. This season, he had 54 tackles in 12 games. He missed time due to a knee injury, as well as for personal reasons. Ward was dealing with the death of his 1-year-old daughter.

Ward indicated in January that he might need a change of scenery.

Ward had 222 tackles and 4 interceptions over his 4 seasons with the Chiefs. He won a Super Bowl with them in the 2019 season when they beat San Francisco. Three seasons later, he joined the 49ers.