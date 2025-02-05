Former Chiefs Super Bowl champion sends awesome message ahead of free agency

Former Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champion Charvarius Ward sent an awesome message on Tuesday ahead of his free agency.

Ward, who has spent the last three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers but will be a free agent, shared a message showing how motivated he is for the 2025 NFL season.

“Whatever team I’m on next year gone get the best version of ME. I’m HUNGRY,” Ward wrote on X Tuesday.

https://x.com/itslilmooney/status/1886873370018423129

The 28-year-old cornerback made the Pro Bowl with San Francisco in 2023 after having five interceptions and 23 passes defended. This season, he had 54 tackles in 12 games. He missed time due to a knee injury, as well as for personal reasons. Ward was dealing with the death of his 1-year-old daughter.

Ward indicated in January that he might need a change of scenery.

Charvarius Ward didn't rule out a return to the 49ers, but says he's suffering from PTSD following the death of his 1-year-old daughter — and some of it is location-based. "I'll be throwing up, waking up in the middle of the night, sweating," Ward said. "I got a lot of trauma in… pic.twitter.com/uz4Q2TEuhp — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 6, 2025

Ward had 222 tackles and 4 interceptions over his 4 seasons with the Chiefs. He won a Super Bowl with them in the 2019 season when they beat San Francisco. Three seasons later, he joined the 49ers.