Report: Chiefs tell players to report for training camp

The NFL and NFLPA are still negotiating a number of matters related to playing the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, but that is not stopping one NFL team from moving forward.

The Kansas City Chiefs have told players they will be moving forward with training camp and asked rookies and quarterbacks to report for COVID-19 testing on Monday, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

The #Chiefs are telling players camp is a go, with rookies and QBs to report for COVID-19 testing Monday, sources tell me and @RapSheet. There's no agreement on outstanding issues between the NFL and NFLPA, I'm told. But team has right under the CBA to tell players to report. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 16, 2020

Training camps are set to begin on July 28.

The Hall of Fame Game, originally scheduled for Aug. 6, has been cancelled. There has been talk of reducing, if not entirely eliminating, the preseason this year.

The two sides are discussing player opt-out protocol. The players reportedly are also seeking daily testing for the coronavirus.

As of last week, approximately 2.5 percent of players had tested positive for the virus.