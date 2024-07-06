Travis Kelce explains why he passed on Netflix’s ‘Receiver’ show

Kansas City Chiefs fans won’t be seeing Travis Kelce on Netflix’s upcoming show “Reciever” debuting next week. The Chiefs star had a simple explanation as to why.

Netflix struck gold with their 2023 show “Quarterback,” which gave fans behind-the-scenes access to the lives of three NFL QBs. The headliner for the show was Kelce’s teammate, superstar Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

After being unable to find a new set of NFL QBs for a second season, Netflix pivoted to pass-catchers instead for “Receivers.” The show is slated to debut on July 10.

During a recent appearance on the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast, Kelce revealed that he had been offered a spot on “Receiver” but had turned it down.

“After [Patrick Mahomes] did it, I did get asked about it,” Kelce said, via USA Today. “I’d rather just play ball, man; I’m already doing enough with the podcast and everything. I’m way over the reality s–t, dude. I’m out on that s–t.”

Kelce hosts one of the most successful sports podcasts “New Heights” with his brother Jason Kelce. The 4-time All-Pro is also constantly in the limelight already, both as Mahomes’ top target and as a certain billionaire pop star’s boyfriend.

The 34-year-old earned his ninth Pro Bowl nod last season after recording 93 catches for 984 yards with 5 touchdowns across 15 games.

