Notable Chiefs WR already out for season with foot injury

The injury issues unfortunately are continuing for Justyn Ross.

The Kansas City Chiefs on Monday placed Ross on injured reserve, which means he won’t be able to play this season. Ross had undergone foot surgery recently, and the recovery will apparently keep him out for the season.

Ross jumped onto the scene as a freshman at Clemson in 2018. He had 46 catches for 1,000 yards and 9 touchdowns. Yes, Ross led the Tigers in receiving yards the season went undefeated and won the national championship — and he did it as a freshman. But injuries have since derailed his career.

The 22-year-old underwent spine surgery but was able to play a full season in 2019. He had 66 catches for 865 yards and 8 touchdowns as a sophomore. He missed all of the 2020 season with a foot injury. Last year at Clemson Ross had 46 catches for 514 yards in 10 games.

Ross signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent this year. He impressed at OTAs in May, but he won’t get a chance to show what he can do during the regular season.

Ross’ career once seemed so full of promise, but injuries continue to get in the way of his ability to achieve.