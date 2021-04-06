Russell Wilson had important message for Seahawks teammate

Russell Wilson had an important message for one of his Seattle Seahawks teammates.

Carlos Dunlap re-signed with Seattle two weeks ago on a 2-year, $16.6 million deal. Dunlap says that a talk with Wilson helped convince him to remain with the Seahawks.

Dunlap says Wilson told him he was staying with Seattle.

“He’s with us… here to stay,” Carlos Dunlap summarizing his conversation with Russell Wilson after the QB gave his assurance he’d be with the #Seahawks in 2021 before Dunlap re-signed with Seattle… — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) April 6, 2021

Though many probably could have deduced this news, it’s nice to hear if you’re a Seahawks fan.

There were a few tense weeks involving Wilson going public with his frustrations. Then you had his agent sharing a desired trade destination list.

The notion of Seattle trading Wilson this offseason likely died when the Bears signed Andy Dalton. Seattle rejected a large trade offer from Chicago, which led the Bears to sign the Red Rifle instead.

In the end, Wilson probably just wanted to air his frustration so that Seattle would make some moves he wanted.