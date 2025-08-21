Chris Godwin to miss start of 2025 season

Chris Godwin has been working his way back from a significant ankle injury he suffered midway through last season, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver is expected to miss several games at the start of 2025.

Godwin will be activated from the physically unable to perform list and added to the 53-man roster for the start of the upcoming season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday. However, the plan is for Godwin to begin practicing in Week 2 and likely be held out through at least September.

Schefter also noted that the Buccaneers are pleased with where Godwin is at in his recovery.

Sources: Buccaneers plan to activate WR Chris Godwin off the Physically Unable to Perform list and have him on their 53-man roster to start the season, but only to begin his ramp-up process for games, not to immediately play in them. Godwin still is unlikely to play until October… pic.twitter.com/zGaaVeTRYc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2025

Godwin was having a huge season in 2024 before he suffered a gruesome leg injury. He had 50 catches for 576 yards and 5 touchdowns in just seven games. The Buccaneers proved this offseason that they are confident in Godwin making a full recovery when they signed him to a massive contract extension.

Jalen McMillan, who caught 7 touchdown passes over the final five weeks of his rookie season last year, is currently dealing with a neck injury and could miss at least half of the 2025 season.

The Buccaneers drafted former Ohio State star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka with the 19th overall pick this year. Given the injuries to Godwin and McMillan, Egbuka could be in line for a big workload at the start of his rookie season.

Godwin had become Baker Mayfield’s clear No. 1 target prior to the leg injury. The receiver turned down significantly more money from at least one other team to re-sign with the Buccaneers.