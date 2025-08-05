Chris Godwin could miss start of 2025 season

Chris Godwin is coming off a year that was cut short due to a significant leg injury, and it sounds like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star may not be quite ready to return at the start of the 2025 season.

In a training camp buzz column that was published on Monday, ESPN’s Dan Graziano said the Buccaneers have not yet committed to a return date for Godwin. While the Bucs have not ruled out Godwin playing in Week 1, Graziano says there is a chance Godwin could sit out “a couple of games” at the start of the year.

Godwin was having a huge season in 2024 before he suffered a gruesome leg injury. He had 50 catches for 576 yards and 5 touchdowns in just seven games. The Buccaneers proved this offseason that they are confident in Godwin making a full recovery when they signed him to a massive contract extension.

Though the Buccaneers expect the 29-year-old Godwin to be back making plays for them sooner rather than later, they still chose to select former Ohio State star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka with the 19th overall pick in the draft this year. Graziano believes that decision had more to do with the fact that Mike Evans will turn 32 later this year.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht told reporters on Tuesday that Godwin is “exactly where” the team hoped the former Pro Bowl receiver would be in his recovery at this point in the offseason.

Jason Licht on Chris Godwin's recovery and potentially returning for the opener: "That, we don't know yet. He's doing very well. He's advancing through his protocols, he's exactly where they anticipated and hoped he would be at this point. He's still got a ways to go." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 5, 2025

Godwin had become Baker Mayfield’s clear No. 1 target prior to the leg injury. The receiver turned down significantly more money from at least one other team to re-sign with the Buccaneers.

If Godwin is sidelined to start the year, Egbuka will likely have an opportunity to play a significant role early on. Jalen McMillan, whom Tampa Bay drafted in the third round last year, also had 8 touchdown catches and played well in Godwin’s absence last season, so he should factor in as well.