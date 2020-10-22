Chris Johnson makes bold claim about Titans’ running backs

10 years ago, it was Chris Johnson lighting up opposing defenses for the Tennessee Titans. Now, it’s Derrick Henry carrying that honor. And Johnson absolutely loves what he sees from the Tennessee beast.

Watching what Henry did on Sunday against the Houston Texans prompted Johnson to make a bold declaration about the Titans. He said they have the best running backs in NFL history.

Titans have the best running backs in NFL HISTORY — Chris Johnson (@ChrisJohnson28) October 18, 2020

Johnson puts himself, Eddie George, Earl Campbell and Henry up against anyone. NFL Research even did a comparison between the Titans’ best running backs and the Steelers’, which includes Jerome Bettis, Franco Harris, Le’Veon Bell and John Henry Johnson.

Henry: Most rush yds 2019 & 2020

Johnson: Single-season scrim yds record

George: 5 yrs with 1,200+ rush yds

Campbell: 1979 NFL MVP@Steelers

Bell: 5th in scrim YPG

Bettis: 8th-most rush yds

Harris: Most rush yds in SBs

Johnson: Only Pro Bowl RB age 35+ pic.twitter.com/lXVTJPNOhl — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 21, 2020

Johnson said the Steelers “don’t stand a chance” in comparison.

That’s a really nice group of running backs.

The Rams’ franchise also has a good argument. They had Lawrence McCutcheon, Eric Dickerson, Bettis, Marshall Faulk, Steven Jackson and Todd Gurley. Of course, CJ2K would still say his Titans backs have the edge, but that’s three Hall of Famers the Rams had. The Titans only have one from that group and need Henry to have a lot more beastly seasons to make it.

But you know how Johnson is — he loves to rile up fans with provocative discussions.

