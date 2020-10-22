 Skip to main content
Chris Johnson makes bold claim about Titans’ running backs

October 21, 2020
by Larry Brown

Chris Johnson

10 years ago, it was Chris Johnson lighting up opposing defenses for the Tennessee Titans. Now, it’s Derrick Henry carrying that honor. And Johnson absolutely loves what he sees from the Tennessee beast.

Watching what Henry did on Sunday against the Houston Texans prompted Johnson to make a bold declaration about the Titans. He said they have the best running backs in NFL history.

Johnson puts himself, Eddie George, Earl Campbell and Henry up against anyone. NFL Research even did a comparison between the Titans’ best running backs and the Steelers’, which includes Jerome Bettis, Franco Harris, Le’Veon Bell and John Henry Johnson.

Johnson said the Steelers “don’t stand a chance” in comparison.

That’s a really nice group of running backs.

The Rams’ franchise also has a good argument. They had Lawrence McCutcheon, Eric Dickerson, Bettis, Marshall Faulk, Steven Jackson and Todd Gurley. Of course, CJ2K would still say his Titans backs have the edge, but that’s three Hall of Famers the Rams had. The Titans only have one from that group and need Henry to have a lot more beastly seasons to make it.

But you know how Johnson is — he loves to rile up fans with provocative discussions.

Photo: AJ Guel/Flickr via cc by 2.0

