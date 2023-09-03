Chiefs likely to be without 1 star player for season opener

The Kansas City Chiefs are less than a week away from their first game of the 2023 season, and one of their best defensive players still is not with the team.

Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones has not been with the Chiefs during training camp and the preseason as he seeks a new contract. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the holdout continued on Sunday.

#Chiefs star DT Chris Jones, who is still holding out, isn’t present and won’t be at today’s practice — considered a Wednesday practice of game week — with the two sides not close on a deal, sources say. KC opens the season Thursday against the #Lions. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2023

Jones’ continued absence is notable because the Chiefs are hosting the Detroit Lions on Thursday night. Even if the two sides were to agree on a long-term extension prior to then, Jones might not be ready for game action.

One report over the weekend made it seem like the Chiefs are not optimistic that Jones will be on the field Thursday night.

Jones is in the final season of a 4-year, $80 million contract he signed with the Chiefs in 2020. He is currently the eighth-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL. Jones wants a new contract after making the Pro Bowl the last four seasons.

Even Andy Reid has said he does not know much about the Jones situation. All of that can change in a hurry, but the Chiefs are almost out of time to have Jones ready for their first game of the year.