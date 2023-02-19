Chris Jones snaps incredible Aaron Donald streak

Chris Jones is coming off his best season in years with the Kansas City Chiefs, and the star defensive lineman played so well that he managed to end one of Aaron Donald’s most impressive streaks.

Heading into the 2022 season, Donald had been given the highest Pro Football Focus grade of any interior defender eight straight times, which was every year he has been in the NFL except his rookie season. Jones took home the honor this year.

Chris Jones broke Aaron Donald's streak 👀 pic.twitter.com/BGKx0GKZxi — PFF (@PFF) February 19, 2023

Donald missed some time this season due to injury and had a down year by his own incredibly high standards. The Los Angeles Rams star finished with just five sacks in 11 games.

Jones tied a career high with 15.5 sacks. He also forced two fumbles and had a fumble recovery. He is certainly deserving of any merits he receives, even if his PFF award was another reminder of how unstoppable Donald has been since he came into the league.

