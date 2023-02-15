 Skip to main content
Roger Goodell had awkward celebration with Chiefs player after Super Bowl

February 15, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Roger Goodell and Chris Jones hug after the Super Bowl

Roger Goodell was so happy for the Kansas City Chiefs after Super Bowl LVII on Sunday that some people mistakenly thought he was the team’s owner. One particular exchange the commissioner had with star defensive lineman Chris Jones was downright awkward.

Goodell and Jones embraced on the field at State Farm Stadium after Kansas City’s 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones picked Goodell up off the ground and the two acted like they had just accomplished a lifelong goal together.

Toward the end of the exchange, Goodell could be heard telling Jones, “I don’t care how you hit the quarterback.” You can see the video below:

Jones and several other players were critical of the NFL this past season over the way roughing the passer was officiated. After Jones was called for an atrocious roughing the passer foul in October, he offered a suggestion for how the NFL can improve the situation.

Goodell has strong relationships with many players across the league, which is smart business for him. We see that on display with the big hugs he gives players on draft day, but seeing him that happy about the Chiefs’ win was just weird.

