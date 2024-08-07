Christian McCaffrey already dealing with an injury

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday that McCaffrey has a strained calf. The injury is likely to keep the running back out of the preseason and cost him a couple of weeks of practice.

“It’s alright. He didn’t pull it or anything, but you guys probably won’t see him this preseason,” Shanahan told reporters.

Shanahan doesn't anticipate Christian McCaffrey playing in the preseason after suffering a calf strain pic.twitter.com/O22vSbt3AR — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 6, 2024

In addition to McCaffrey, 49ers running backs Elijah Mitchell and Isaac Guerendo are both dealing with hamstring issues. The injuries at the position led San Francisco to sign Matt Breida. Breida played for the Niners from 2017-2019 and rushed for 1,902 yards and 6 touchdowns for them.

McCaffrey not playing during the preseason is not much of a surprise given the team’s desire to protect him. He did not play in the preseason last year. McCaffrey also dealt with a calf injury that kept him out at the end of the regular season last year.

McCaffrey is entering his third season with San Francisco since being traded there in 2022. He scored 21 touchdowns last season and led the NFL with 1,459 rushing yards.