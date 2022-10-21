Christian McCaffrey shares heartfelt note to Panthers after trade

The Carolina Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in a blockbuster deal late Thursday night, and the running back has made it clear there are no hard feelings between him and his former team.

McCaffrey took to social media on Friday morning to share a heartfelt note for the Panthers and his supporters.

I’m forever grateful for all of the people who have helped make these past 5 1/2 years so special for me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Carolina, I will always love you💙#KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/0rBS8Ajhgy — Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) October 21, 2022

The 49ers sent a haul of four draft picks to Carolina in the McCaffrey trade (details here), so you know they value him highly. McCaffrey should also have a much better chance to compete in San Francisco. The Panthers made just one playoff appearance in McCaffrey’s five-plus seasons with the team, and that came in 2017. They lost in the opening round.

McCaffrey, 26, is under contract for three more seasons. He has rushed for 393 yards and averaged 4.6 yards per carry this season. He also has 33 catches for 277 yards. If he can stay healthy, he should thrive in Kyle Shanahan’s run-heavy offense.