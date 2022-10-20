Is 1 surprise team frontrunner for Christian McCaffrey trade?

It remains to be seen whether or not Christian McCaffrey is actually traded, but one team may be emerging as a real threat to pull off a deal if it happens.

The San Francisco 49ers may be a major threat to acquire McCaffrey from Carolina, according to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. Kawakami believes the 49ers are “intrigued” by the idea of adding McCaffrey and would be willing to make a competitive offer for the running back.

The 49ers could use a running back, even though Elijah Mitchell is due back within a few weeks. The team’s offense has not exactly been a dominant force, and the team may feel that McCaffrey could put them over the top and make them serious Super Bowl contenders. Plus, McCaffrey’s father Ed played for Kyle Shanahan’s father Mike with the Denver Broncos in the 1990s.

For now, the Panthers are asking a lot in exchange for McCaffrey. That price may need to come down for any trade to be realistic. If it does, the 49ers may wind up being the team to watch.