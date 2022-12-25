Cincinnati Bengals had to make emergency plane landing due to engine problem

The Cincinnati Bengals had a scare at the end of their win over the New England Patriots on Saturday, and then they had another scare after the victory.

The Bengals’ airplane had to make an emergency landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York due to engine failure. At the airport, they switched planes in order to fly back to Cincinnati safely.

The #Bengals flight home indeed had to make an emergency diversion to JFK due to engine trouble. All is well as they landed at JFK and are in the process of switching planes. Looks like the game vs NE wasn’t the only surprising close call today. @MarkVSlaughter had it first — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 25, 2022

According to WLWT’s Mark Slaughter, a person on board the plane described things as “a little rough.”

The #Bengals flight from Boston had a failing engine so they landed at JFK and are changing planes as I tweet this, WOW A person on board told me “A little rough but it was okay! Landed safely” This really is a #Cincinnati Christmas Miracle — Mark Slaughter (@MarkVSlaughter) December 25, 2022

The team’s Week 16 game was a little rough as well.

The Bengals led the Patriots 22-0 at halftime, but they allowed New England to make it 22-18 in the fourth quarter. If not for a fumble inside the red zone by Rhamondre Stevenson, it might have been a much worse trip home.

Cincinnati is now 11-4, while New England is 7-8. The Bengals have won seven in a row.