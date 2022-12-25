 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, December 24, 2022

Cincinnati Bengals had to make emergency plane landing due to engine problem

December 24, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Zac Taylor on the sidelines

Jan 2, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor paces the sideline in the first quarter during a Week 17 NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals had a scare at the end of their win over the New England Patriots on Saturday, and then they had another scare after the victory.

The Bengals’ airplane had to make an emergency landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York due to engine failure. At the airport, they switched planes in order to fly back to Cincinnati safely.

According to WLWT’s Mark Slaughter, a person on board the plane described things as “a little rough.”

The team’s Week 16 game was a little rough as well.

The Bengals led the Patriots 22-0 at halftime, but they allowed New England to make it 22-18 in the fourth quarter. If not for a fumble inside the red zone by Rhamondre Stevenson, it might have been a much worse trip home.

Cincinnati is now 11-4, while New England is 7-8. The Bengals have won seven in a row.

Article Tags

Cincinnati Bengals
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus