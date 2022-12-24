 Skip to main content
Rhamondre Stevenson has 1 regret about crucial mistake

December 24, 2022
by Grey Papke
Rhamondre Stevenson leaving the field

Oct 9, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs off of the field after a game against the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson once again found himself in the middle of a costly play that contributed to a defeat.

The Patriots were in the midst of a comeback from down 22-0 against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. They had made it a 4-point game with a minute to go and the ball at the Bengals’ 5-yard line. Stevenson got a handoff and tried to fight for extra yardage, but fumbled while doing so. The Bengals recovered, essentially ending the game.

Stevenson admitted after the game that he should have simply gone down, and was trying to do too much by fighting for the extra yardage.

Some argued that Stevenson should have been ruled down by forward progress before the fumble, but Stevenson was not making that excuse.

This is the second consecutive week that a Patriots player made a bad mistake while trying to do too much. The team seems to be pressing a bit, as Saturday’s loss dropped them to 7-8 and may have delivered a fatal blow to their playoff hopes.

Stevenson was limited to 30 yards on 13 carries in the loss. He has had a good season overall, but high-profile mistakes keep happening to him.

Rhamondre Stevenson
