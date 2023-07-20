CJ Gardner-Johnson shares on video how much he hates Eagles fans

CJ Gardner-Johnson spent one season with the Philadelphia Eagles last year, and it does not sound like the fans made a great impression on him during that brief time.

Gardner-Johnson was streaming live playing video games this week when a fan paid him $5 to name his favorite and least favorite things about Philadelphia. The defensive back began with his least favorite, which he said is the “people.”

“My least favorite thing is the people. They’re f***ing obnoxious. I f***ing can’t stand the f***ers,” Gardner-Johnson said.

Gardner-Johnson then said his favorite thing about Philly is the football weather, which is not exactly an endorsement on the franchise. You can see the clip below, but beware that it contains cursing:

C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s least favorite thing about Philadelphia: “The people… they’re fucking obnoxious, I fucking can’t stand the fuckers.” (via @CifoneTroy) pic.twitter.com/UaJ7OJo6ge — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) July 19, 2023

While Eagles fans are known for being, shall we say, passionate, it is somewhat surprising that Gardner-Johnson had a negative experience with them. The former fourth-round pick had a great season in Philadelphia after the New Orleans Saints traded him there. He had six interceptions in 12 games and helped lead the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII, where they lost a thriller to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gardner-Johnson may have had some issues with the Eagles when he became a free agent earlier this offseason. Perhaps that soured him on the team and their fans.