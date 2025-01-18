CJ Stroud comes up limping with knee injury during Texans’ playoff game

The Houston Texans’ Divisional Round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday got off to a bad start due to an injury to CJ Stroud.

Stroud suffered a left knee injury during Houston’s first drive of the game. The Texans had allowed a field goal to KC on the opening drive of the game. They responded with a field goal drive of their own.

Houston had a 3rd-and-10 at the KC 14 in the first quarter and Stroud scrambled for two yards. He came up limping after the play.

ESPN, which was televising the game, later showed Stroud getting checked out on the sideline.

CJ Stroud in some real discomfort on the sideline. Now clinched his right hand after limping off the field after that 3rd Down. We’ll see how he feels when the Texans get the ball back #HOUvsKC 🎥 @sluggahjells pic.twitter.com/ejkWS4cMyp — The Whole Delivery (@TWDTV1) January 18, 2025

ESPN shared that Stroud was dealing with a left knee injury and that the Texans were using an infrared light to help treat the injury. Stroud did not miss any time despite his knee injury. He even showed off his wheels in the second quarter and scrambled for a 28-yard gain.

Even if the knee injury was bothering CJ Stroud, it didn’t appear to be limiting his game as time went on.