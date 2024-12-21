 Skip to main content
CJ Stroud in shambles as Tank Dell gets carted off field

December 21, 2024
by Larry Brown
CJ StroudTank Dell

CJ Stroud emotional

CJ Stroud was in shambles as he watched teammate Tank Dell get carted off the field Saturday with a knee injury.

Stroud’s Houston Texans were trailing the Kansas City Chiefs 17-10 early in the third quarter of their game at Arrowhead Stadium. The Texans had a 2nd-and-7 from the Kansas City 30 and ran a play-action fake to the left, with Stroud rolling to his right. Stroud found Dell in the back of the end zone for a touchdown catch to make it 17-16. The problem is teammate Jared Wayne crunched Dell’s left leg while diving for the ball.

This angle shows just how bad the injury was:

Stroud was in complete shambles after seeing his teammate get injured. He knew it was bad.

Both Stroud and Dell were drafted by the Texans in 2023, which makes them closer than other teammates. This is also the second straight year where Dell has suffered a serious leg injury, which adds to the impact of the matter, and helps explain Stroud’s difficult emotions.

