CJ Uzomah goes viral for his Zach Wilson T-shirt

The New York Jets reported to training camp on Tuesday, and newly-signed tight end C.J. Uzomah showed up in style.

The Jets’ Twitter account posted a video of Uzomah’s arrival, which went viral due to the shirt the 29-year-old was wearing.

The video began with a zoomed-in shot of a shirt with a photo of Jets quarterback Zach Wilson added to the cover of Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” edition. The camera then zoomed out to reveal that Uzomah was wearing the shirt.

“thoughts @TIME????” the account wrote.

While Uzomah may have been just trying to show some support for his new quarterback, the gesture could have been in reference to some of the recent wild rumors surrounding Wilson allegedly sleeping with a friend of the quarterback’s mom.

Wilson has a lot to prove on the field this season, and Uzomah might have been trying to send a message that he and the team are confident in their young quarterback’s abilities. The Jets are obviously hoping for a lot better for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft in 2022. Wilson finished with 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games last season. Jets head coach Robert Saleh was happy with one change that Wilson made this offseason.

Uzomah had career-highs in receptions (49), yards (493) and touchdowns (five) in 16 games with the Bengals last season. According to one NFL analyst, the addition of Uzomah and a few other players this offseason could help the Jets contend for a championship as early as this season.