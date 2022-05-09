Robert Saleh has encouraging news on Zach Wilson’s offseason

One of the concerns about Zach Wilson coming out of college was that he lacked size. Wilson seems to have taken that criticism to heart this offseason.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Saturday told reporters that Wilson “looks beefy in a good way” after being asked about his early impressions on how the quarterback has looked this spring.

“Zach looks good,” Saleh said. “He’s definitely hit the weight room.”

“He’s definitely filled out, but he’s still got all his looseness in throwing the football and zip and all that stuff.”

Robert Saleh says Zach Wilson looks "beefy in a good way" after hitting the weight room this offseason: "He looks good, a lot of guys look good" pic.twitter.com/ZAY6p09dSD — Jets Videos (@snyjets) May 7, 2022

This should come as good news for Jets fans, who saw Wilson get sacked 44 times in his rookie season.

With the weight Wilson has put on, he might be a little tougher to bring down. Couple that with a bolstered offensive line after signing former San Fransisco 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson to a three-year deal, and the Jets should be able to cut down on the 53 sacks they allowed in 2021.

Wilson threw for nine touchdowns and 2,334 yards in 13 games last season.

With added talent to work with in Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson and Iowa State running back Breece Hall, as well as former Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah, Wilson has the chance to take a step forward in his second season.