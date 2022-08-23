Coach who inspired ‘Friday Night Lights’ has died at age 73

The coach who inspired the book, movie and TV show “Friday Night Lights” has died at the age of 73 after a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Gary Gaines died on Monday evening, his family said.

“Following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, it is with great sadness that the family of Coach Gary Gaines announce his peaceful passing this afternoon. Memorial plans will be announced in the coming days. Thank you for remembering our family in your thoughts and prayers,” Gaines’ family said.

Gaines was the head football coach at Permian High School in 1988 when writer H.G. Bissinger covered the team. Bissinger published the book “Friday Night Lights” in 1990, which was about the 1988 football team and its place in the football-crazy West Texas town of Odessa.

Gaines coached at Permian from 1986-1989 and again from 2009-2012, which was his final coaching job before retiring. He led the team to a perfect 16-0 record and state championship in 1989.

In addition to his lengthy career coaching high school football, Gaines coached Abilene Christian from 2000-2004. He went 21-30 as a college head coach.