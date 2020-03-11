Report: Coaches believe NFL Draft will be held without fans

The next major event that could be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic is the NFL Draft.

The draft is typically an open event for fans of all teams to attend. According to Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report, however, most coaches believe it’s only a matter of time before April’s draft — currently scheduled for April 23-25 in Las Vegas — is moved behind closed doors.

NFL coaches are saying privately it's only a matter of time before the owner's meetings are canceled, and the April draft is changed to occur without fans in attendance.#COVID19 — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) March 11, 2020

Given what we’re seeing elsewhere, this seems inevitable. It would be a huge letdown — Las Vegas had huge plans for the draft — but unless the virus slows down, the league may have little choice.