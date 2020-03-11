pixel 1
Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Report: Coaches believe NFL Draft will be held without fans

March 11, 2020
by Grey Papke

Roger Goodell

The next major event that could be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic is the NFL Draft.

The draft is typically an open event for fans of all teams to attend. According to Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report, however, most coaches believe it’s only a matter of time before April’s draft — currently scheduled for April 23-25 in Las Vegas — is moved behind closed doors.

Given what we’re seeing elsewhere, this seems inevitable. It would be a huge letdown — Las Vegas had huge plans for the draft — but unless the virus slows down, the league may have little choice.


